Three Men Killed by Gunman ID'd; Suspect Faces 13 Felonies

Stefon Jefferson is in jail in connection to three homicides in the East Bay. (April 29, 2019)

The three men allegedly killed by suspect Stefon Jefferson in Oakland, San Francisco and Berkeley in a period of less than five hours on Friday were identified by authorities on Monday.

The man fatally shot in the 4100 block of Market Street in Oakland about 10:15 a.m. Friday was identified by Oakland police as 57-year-old Marcus Jackson of Oakland.

A spokesman for Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin said Jackson worked for the Berkeley Public Works Department.

The man shot in the 1100 block of Donner Avenue in San Francisco about 1:27 p.m. on Friday and died at a local hospital a short time later was identified by the San Francisco medical examiner's office as 49-year-old Laron Davis of San Francisco.

The man shot at People's Park in Berkeley at about 2:40 p.m. on Friday and died at a hospital a short time later was identified by University of California at Berkeley police as 43-year-old Calvin Kelly of Berkeley.

After the three homicides, Jefferson, 43, went to the South Lake Tahoe area in Nevada, where he allegedly shot and wounded a Douglas County sheriff's deputy before being taken into custody.

A spokesman for the Douglas County sheriff's office said Jefferson was arraigned on Monday on a total of 13 felony counts, including attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, eluding a peace officer and numerous additional traffic-related offenses.

Jackson is being held in custody in Nevada in lieu of $1 million bail.

Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson said over the weekend that his county will prosecute Jefferson first because he's already in custody there.

A spokeswoman for the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said she wasn't sure if charges have been filed against Jefferson yet for the deaths of Jackson and Kelly.

Authorities have not revealed Jefferson's possible motives or how exactly he was connected to the victims.