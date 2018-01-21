Three Men Who Stopped Train Attack Honored in Sacramento

Three Men Who Stopped 2015 Train Attack Honored at Church in Sacramento - NBC Bay Area
Three Men Who Stopped 2015 Train Attack Honored at Church in Sacramento

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 10:52 PM PST on Jan 21, 2018 | Updated at 11:52 PM PST on Jan 21, 2018

    Three friends from Sacramento who prevented a terror attack overseas were once again in the spotlight Sunday.

    In 2015, Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler helped take down a heavily armed man on a train between Amsterdam and Paris. Police believe their actions stopped a terror attack.

    The three men, all from Sacramento, were honored Sunday during a church service in that city.

    "The whole thing has been just unimaginable and really hard to put into words," Skarlatos said. "We're just very grateful."

    A feature film about the trio and the events that took place on Aug. 21, 2015, is due to be released next month.

    The film, titled "The 15:17 to Paris," is directed by Clint Eastwood, and the three men play themselves in the movie.


