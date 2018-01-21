Three Men Who Stopped Train Attack Honored in Sacramento

Three friends from Sacramento who prevented a terror attack overseas were once again in the spotlight Sunday. (Published Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018)

In 2015, Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler helped take down a heavily armed man on a train between Amsterdam and Paris. Police believe their actions stopped a terror attack.

The three men, all from Sacramento, were honored Sunday during a church service in that city.

"The whole thing has been just unimaginable and really hard to put into words," Skarlatos said. "We're just very grateful."

A feature film about the trio and the events that took place on Aug. 21, 2015, is due to be released next month.

The film, titled "The 15:17 to Paris," is directed by Clint Eastwood, and the three men play themselves in the movie.



