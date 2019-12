Police say wet roads may have played a role in a deadly crash on Highway 24 in Orinda that killed three people. Police continue to investigate the accident. (Published 21 minutes ago)

Three people were confirmed dead following a crash on Highway 24 in Orinda, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at around 3:09 a.m. on the highway, east of Camino Pablo.

According to CHP, the vehicle went off the highway and into bushes. Authorities say the rain and wet roads were definitely a contributing factor in the fatal accident.

