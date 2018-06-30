Three People Shot, One Dead in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Three People Shot, One Dead in San Francisco

By Diana San Juan

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meet California’s Most Exciting Thought-Leaders
    NBC Bay Area
    One person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in San Francisco. (June 30, 2018)

    One person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in San Francisco Saturday.

    The San Francisco Police Deparment reported to the scene on the 2000 block of Mission Street around 8:45 p.m. and found one person dead and two injured from gun shot wounds. 

    The injured were transported to the hospital and one remains in life-threatening conditions while the other is in non life-threatening conditions.

    Police have not released information about a suspect, the scene remains active as officers investigate.

    No additional information was immediately available.  

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices