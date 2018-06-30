Three People Shot, One Dead in San Francisco

One person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in San Francisco. (June 30, 2018)

One person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in San Francisco Saturday.

The San Francisco Police Deparment reported to the scene on the 2000 block of Mission Street around 8:45 p.m. and found one person dead and two injured from gun shot wounds.

The injured were transported to the hospital and one remains in life-threatening conditions while the other is in non life-threatening conditions.

Police have not released information about a suspect, the scene remains active as officers investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.