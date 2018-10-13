Three South Bay high schools are among the schools who send the most students to Harvard, Princeton and Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the state, according to a new report.

Henry M. Gunn High School in Palo Alto sent eight students to Harvard, 12 to Princeton and 10 to MIT last year. That’s more students than any other high school in the region and second in the state, U.S. high school ratings site PolarisList reports.

Harker School in San Jose took the No. 3 spot in the state with nine students going to Harvard, 11 to Princeton and eight to MIT.

Lynbrook High School in San Jose followed in fourth place with four students going to Harvard, two to Princeton and 16 to MIT.

PolarisList looked at data from 2015-17 from over 9,600 high schools in the nation.