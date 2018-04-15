Thunderstorms, Low-Level Snow Possible as Storm Arrives

Rain will make a return to the Bay Area late Sunday as a cold front moves in.

The roller coaster ride of spring weather will continue Sunday and into Monday as showers, possible thunderstorms and potential snow return to the Bay Area.

Showers, which could produce moderate to heavy downpours at times, are expected to roll across the North Bay beginning in the early afternoon on Sunday and continue pushing across the rest of the Bay Area through the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Lingering showers will hang around through Monday evening, according to the NWS. A chance of thunderstorms is also in the forecast for Monday afternoon.

Rainfall totals through Monday are only expected to top out between one-quarter and three-quarters of an inch for the coastal mountains, according to the NWS. Other parts of the Bay Area are expected to pick up one-quarter to one-third of an inch. The Santa Clara Valley is only slated to accumulate one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch.

The incoming cold front is also slated to drop snow levels to around 3,000 feet on Monday, weather officials stated.