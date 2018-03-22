Atmospheric River Pounds Bay Area With Widespread Rain

The brunt of a storm packing sub-tropical moisture continued to rush over the Bay Area Thursday, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds at times to the region.

Despite the onslaught of wet, blustery conditions, no severe weather alerts were in effect as of 5 a.m. on Thursday.

As a result of this week's wet weather, as much as 3 to 6 inches of rainfall could fall across coastal mountains through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. An estimated three-fourths to 1 1/2 inches of rain is expected to fall across cities immediately surrounding the San Francisco Bay while anywhere from one-half to 1 inch of rain will accumulate in some inland locations.

Bay Area drivers are advised to keep an eye out for ponding as well as debris on roadways, weather officials said.

Wind speeds are expected to top out anywhere from 15 to 30 mph, according to the NWS. Some gusts could peak around 40 mph, leading to possible power outages.