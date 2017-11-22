Timeline of Kate Steinle Murder Trial

The criminal case against a Mexican man accused of killing a woman on a crowded San Francisco pier is coming to a close more than two years after setting off a national firestorm over immigration.

Here's a timeline of events leading up to the final deliberations.

July 1, 2015: Kate Steinle is shot and killed at San Francisco's Pier 14 while walking with her father.

1 Hour Later: Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an undocumented immigrant, is arrested at Pier 40 for suspicion of murder.

July 2, 2015: Police divers retrieve a gun in the murky San Francisco Bay off Pier 14.

July 5, 2015: Garcia Zarate admits to police that he shot Steinle and Claims it was accidental.

July 8, 2015: The U.S. Bureau of Land Management confirms the gun was stolen from a ranger's car parked in downtown San Francisco on June 27.

Sept. 1, 2015: The Steinle family files wrongful death claims against San Francisco Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi, The Bureau of Land Management and ICE.

Sept. 18, 2015: Garcia Zarate is formally charged with second-degree murder.

Jan. 6, 2017: A judge dismisses the family's claims to sue the city of San Francisco or former sheriff Ross Mirkarimi, but proceeds with a lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management.

June 29, 2017: The House of Representatives passes "Kate's Law" which enhances penalties for convicted and deported criminals re-entering the U.S.

Oct. 23, 2017: Trial begins for Jose Ines Garcia Zarate.

Oct. 26, 2017: Surveillance footage shown in court appears to show Garcia Zarate in the fatal shooting of Steinle throwing something in the water and leaving the scene after she is struck.

Nov. 1, 2017: Prosecutors show jurors a video of a police interview with Garcia Zarate where he appears to confess and then contradict himself.

Nov. 7, 2017: Defense claims surveillance video supports the argument that the shooting was accidental.

Nov. 8, 2017: A firearms expert testifies in support of an accidental shooting.

Nov. 17, 2017: Jurors are allowed to consider a first-degree murder verdict.

Nov. 20, 2017: Closing arguments begin, the defense argues prosecutors have no evidence to support Zarate wanted to hurt someone.

Nov. 21, 2017: Jury begins deliberation in the Kate Steinle murder trial.