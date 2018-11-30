He’s arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, but did you know that Tom Brady was first drafted to play baseball?

Tom Brady says he plans to send a football to a California man who was forced to abandon his home due to the devastating Camp Fire, saving only his #12 Pats jersey on his way out the door.

Brady posted on Instagram Thursday about a New England Patriots fan named Christian who said he lost his home in Paradise, California to the deadly fire earlier this month.

"The only thing I grabbed out of my house on the morning of November 8 as The Camp Fire in Paradise, CA consumed the entire town, was my Tom Brady #12 Game Jersey! I lost everything ... (GO PATRIOTS)," the fan said in a post shared by Brady.

Brady posted two pictures that Christian shared on social media, including one of him wearing a surgical mask and holding up his Brady jersey.

View this post on Instagram So many heart wrenching stories of loss from my home state... but you’re crazy Christian! Can anyone get me an address to send a ball to go with the jersey? A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 29, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

"So many heart wrenching stories of loss from my home state..." Brady said, "but you're crazy Christian! Can anyone get me an address to send a ball to go with the jersey?"

Brady commented later that someone was ultimately able to help him find Christian's address.

At his media availability on Friday, Brady confirmed that he was able to get a hold of the man and plans to send him a ball.

"Yeah, that was pretty cool, pretty touching," he said of the whole exchange. "You think about the effect that you can have on certain people, not just in this part of the country but in California. I know we got a hold of him and [I am] going to send him something. But it's a tough situation I think everyone out in California was dealing with. Those fires were crazy and they certainly need a lot of help."

"I can't imagine losing my house and everything I own," Brady added. "That would be very difficult. Whether it was the floods in Houston last year which were really tough — I mean these natural disasers, for a lot of these people dealing with real life, I think it puts a lot of stuff in perspective in your life. You lose a game and you feel like, 'Man, the whole world's caving in,' but it's really, keeping things in perspective, you realize there's a lot of people dealing with a lot of things that are very tough. And just to be able to provide support, I think for us as athletes, is pretty cool and important in what we do."