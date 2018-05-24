The Bay Area is known to have some of the best beaches, mountains and skylines in the country, and now, it is home to the most popular landmarks in the United States, according to TripAdvisor. Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge top off TripAdvisor's list of Top 10 Landmarks in the U.S. according to their Travelers' Choice awards for landmarks which took into account the quality and quantity of customer reviews and ratings over a 12-month period. With Memorial Day around the corner, Bay Areans can visit the top two landmarks in the U.S. and say the most popular places are right in their backyard. Also on the list are the Lincoln Memorial, Grand Central Terminal, Statue of Liberty and Cloud Gate, among others. "With awe-inspiring temples, poignant memorials and breath-taking examples of architectural innovation, there's a wide variety of options to inspire those looking for culturally enriching experiences," said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor.