The top three school districts in the state of California lie in the Bay Area with Palo Alto Unified School District topping the list, according to a report by niche.com.

Taking the No. 2 spot is the Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District followed by the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District at No. 3.

The highest ranked school district, Palo Alto Unified, is made up of 12,000 students in grades K-12 with an average of 18 students per teacher. With an average salary of $100,000, Palo Alto teachers make 50 percent more than the national average, niche.com reports.

The website also reports that 93 percent of students in the No. 1 ranked school district feel safe on campus, 82 percent are proficient in math and 77 are proficient in reading.

The blend of data scientists, engineers and parents that make up niche.com ranked school districts by analyzing public information and user reviews. According to their website, they looked at everything from academics, faculty, sports, food and safety, among other factors.