Top 5 Most-Viewed Stories of 2018 on NBCBayArea.com

As 2018 comes to an end, we take a look at the Top 5 most-viewed stories of the year, including California's deadliest wildfire, the YouTube shooting, and ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner losing his appeal of his sex assault conviction.

Former Stanford Swimmer Brock Turner Loses Appeal of Sexual Assault Conviction

An appeals court in August rejected a former Stanford University swimmer's bid for a new trial and upheld his sexual assault and attempted rape convictions. The three-judge panel of the 6th District Court of Appeal in San Jose ruled that there was "substantial evidence" that Brock Turner received a fair trial.

In 2016, a jury convicted Turner of sexually assaulting an intoxicated and unconscious woman outside an on-campus fraternity party.

The case got national attention after the victim's powerful statement, which she read in court before Turner was sentenced, was shared widely online.

Northern California Air Quality Currently the Worst in the World

Smoke from the Camp Fire continued to smother the Bay Area in November and dropped the air quality in Northern California to the worst in the world for a bit, according to PurpleAir, an air quality monitoring app.

Photos of Raw Meat in Shopping Carts at San Jose's 99 Ranch Market Go Viral

Local San Jose grocery store, 99 Ranch Market, came under investigation in January after a customer witnessed raw meat being transported in shopping carts.

Survey of Downtown San Francisco Reveals Trash on Every Block, 303 Piles of Feces and 100 Drug Needles

The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit surveyed 153 blocks of downtown San Francisco in search of trash, needles, and feces. The investigation revealed trash littered across every block. The survey also found 41 blocks dotted with needles and 96 blocks sullied with piles of feces.

Suspect in YouTube Shooting Posted Rants About the Company Online

The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit confirmed the identity of the shooter who opened fire on YouTube’s campus in San Bruno in April. Nasim Aghdam, 38, lived in Southern California and appears to have had a robust presence on YouTube.