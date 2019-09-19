In response to President Trump’s comments, the city of San Francisco led a tour of the water treatment facility in the Bayview to show how the city's storm system works. Ali Wolf reports. (Published 19 minutes ago)

The city says there’s an intricate process to ensure litter, including needles from the streets, never makes it out into the bay.

Officials provided NBC Bay Area a tour of San Francisco’s largest water treatment facility, where more than 50 million gallons of storm water and waste water are treated each day.

