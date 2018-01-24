Toys R Us Closures Include Nine Bay Area Stores

Toys R Us is closing 182 stores nationwide, including several in the Bay Area. (Jan. 24, 2018)

Toys R Us announced it is closing 182 of its stores nationwide, and those include nine Bay Area locations that will be shuttered by the middle of the year.

At the Monterey Highway store in San Jose, some people who shopped at the store as children called it the sad end of an era. Several customers were lamenting that they weren't going to get to share their childhood experiences with their kids.

Praj Daroj said she's disappointed to learn the San Jose store will be shut down before her 3-month-old son will be old enough to run through the aisles.

"It's close to home, and we come here often with my 5-year-old," she said. "We will miss this store."

As part of the company's bankruptcy reorganization plan, a Babies R Us store on Blossom Hill Road in San Jose and a Toys R Us in Union City also will be closing their doors.

"I'm actually pretty sad about it," said Peter Krieger of San Jose. "I've been collecting toys for 20 years. I love looking on the shelves and holding the product instead of buying something online."

In the third quarter of 2017, the company's net sales were down $89 million, including a big hit on baby products. CEO Dave Brandon said Toys R Us had to make the changes to become more competitive.

But for Mathew Ramirez, who has fond memories of going to the store with his grandparents, the upcoming closure hits home.

"I used to shop here all the time," he said. "Now that's something I can't pass on to the younger generation."

Closeout sales are expected to start next month, with the stores slated for closure by mid April.

The company has not said how many people will lose their jobs.