Green Cuisine is recalling more than 36,000 pounds of chicken and turkey salad that may be contaminated with hard silica or even glass fragments. The chicken and turkey salad was sold by Trader Joe's in 12 different states, Saturday November 18, 2017.

The ready-to-eat salads were produced between Nov. 4 and Nov. 15.

They were sold under the following names.

Trader Joe's White Meat Chicken Salad with celery, carrots and green onions in 10.5 ounce clear plastic individual serving packages. This has a "use by" date of Nov. 10 through Nov. 21, 2017.

Trader Joe's Curried White Chicken Deli Salad with toasted cashews, green onions and a bit of honey in 11 ounce clear plastic individual serving packages. This has a "use by" date of Nov. 10 through Nov. 21, 2017.

Trader Joe's Turkey Cranberry Apple Salad turkey breast meat with sweet dried cranberries, tangy green apples, pecans and sage in 10.25 ounce clear plastic individual serving packages. This has a "use by" date of Nov. 10 through Nov. 21, 2017.

The products also have an establishment number "P-40299" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The chicken and turkey salads were shipped to 12 states including Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to not eat them, throw them away, or take them back to the store where they were purchased for a refund.

You can read more about this recall on the USDA website here.

