Numerous traffic lights are malfunctioning across San Francisco Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

Officials said impacted intersections include:

South of Market between 6th and Mission streets as well as 13th and Market streets

Folsom and 6th streets down to Folsom and Hawthorne streets

Drivers and pedestrians are reminded to treat impacted intersections as four-way stops.

Further information was not available.