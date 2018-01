A freight train carrying military vehicles and other equipment collided with a van at a train crossing in Gilroy Thursday morning, according to police.

A freight train carrying military vehicles and other equipment collided with a van at a train crossing in Gilroy Thursday morning, according to police.

The collision happened sometime after 8:15 a.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Buena Vista Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Further information was not available.