The continued closure of the Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco remains an issue for commuters, but the shutdown is saving hundreds of thousands of dollars each month, according to a report.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the closure of the city's new $2.2 billion transit hub — shuttered in September due to cracked beams — is saving roughly $550,000 per month in decreased operating costs.

The transit center costs more than $2 million per month to operate, but due to the closure, staffing has been cut and costs have been slashed by approximately 27 percent, according to the report.

An independent oversight committee has approved a plan to repair the beams, but it is still not clear when the center will reopen.