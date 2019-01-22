Transbay Transit Center Closure Saves Thousands Each Month: Report - NBC Bay Area
Transbay Transit Center Closure Saves Thousands Each Month: Report

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 19 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    The Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco remains closed after cracked beams were found. (Jan. 10, 2019)

    The continued closure of the Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco remains an issue for commuters, but the shutdown is saving hundreds of thousands of dollars each month, according to a report.

    The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the closure of the city's new $2.2 billion transit hub — shuttered in September due to cracked beams — is saving roughly $550,000 per month in decreased operating costs.

    The transit center costs more than $2 million per month to operate, but due to the closure, staffing has been cut and costs have been slashed by approximately 27 percent, according to the report.

    An independent oversight committee has approved a plan to repair the beams, but it is still not clear when the center will reopen.

