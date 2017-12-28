Transient Arrested in Connection to Series of Arson Incidents in Antioch - NBC Bay Area
Transient Arrested in Connection to Series of Arson Incidents in Antioch

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 26 minutes ago

    A series of fires ignited within blocks of each other in Antioch late Thursday, prompting officials to launch arson investigations, according to a fire official. Roz Plater reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)

    A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a series of arson incidents in Antioch, officials said Thursday.

    Contra Costa County fire investigators said Jose Luis Gomes, a transient living in Antioch, was arrested last Friday. He faces one count of of attempted arson and four counts of arson to a structure, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

    Gomes is suspected of starting a fire at a florist shop and three churches. All buildings were within blocks of each other around the A Street corridor, official said.

    No other information was immediately available.

