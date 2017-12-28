A series of fires ignited within blocks of each other in Antioch late Thursday, prompting officials to launch arson investigations, according to a fire official. Roz Plater reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a series of arson incidents in Antioch, officials said Thursday.

Contra Costa County fire investigators said Jose Luis Gomes, a transient living in Antioch, was arrested last Friday. He faces one count of of attempted arson and four counts of arson to a structure, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Gomes is suspected of starting a fire at a florist shop and three churches. All buildings were within blocks of each other around the A Street corridor, official said.

No other information was immediately available.

