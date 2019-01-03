Transient Arrested in San Martin on Sexual Assault Charges

A 43-year-old transient was arrested Wednesday in San Martin on suspicion of sexual assault, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Sharwian Bobian was taken into custody at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at a makeshift shelter on Llagas Avenue after a woman reported to deputies she was raped by Bobian inside the shelter, the sheriff's office said.

The unidentified victim and her family had been helping Bobian with food, toiletries and a heater to help him survive the colder weather, sheriff's officals said. She told deputies when she visited Bobian at the shelter Wednesday evening to deliever food and supplies, Bobian raped her.

Deputies located Bobian at the shelter and arrested him. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment, the sheriff's office said.

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information on Bobian or the incident should contact the sheriff's Sexual Assault Investigative Unit at 408-808-4500.