A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by another minor after being left unattended by childcare center staff at a Northern California Air Force base, the girl's parents claimed.

Parents Tanisha Porter and Marcus Robinson are demanding immediate action after they say their daughter was molested at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield on July 9.

In a Facebook video posted by Porter on July 12, she explained her outrage at the base's childcare center after discovering that her child, Z.R., was molested by another child in center's bathroom. Porter said Z.R. told her the door didn't lock and another girl was able to enter.

"I don’t understand that how come nobody realized that they were gone for that period of time so that something like this can happen," Porter said in the video.

"I kept getting told that I have to go up to the chain of command. If something like this happen, the base commander needs to be in my face. He needs to be the one talking to me," she continued.

Porter, Robinson and civil rights attorney John Burris will hold a news conference at the Travis Air Force Base Visitor's Center on Wednesday to address the "systemic failure to supervise the children of military and civilian families."

Burris is expected to charge that the base's staff failed to notify police and Child Protective Services during the July 12 meeting with Z.R.'s parents, and attempted to pressure Porter to remove her Facebook video.

The Travis Air Force Base posted a statement on Facebook Saturday saying that "immediate action was taken to inform affected families and engage appropriate agencies to both thoroughly investigate the incident and review procedures."

Concerned parents say the base poorly handled the situation.

One parent, Stephanie Perez, wrote on Travis' Facebook page saying that she has two children that attend the youth center at the base.

"I received an email four days ago stating the staff 'discussed the correct way to use the restroom' with the kindergartners. There was no mention of this incident to parents. It is unacceptable that I had to find this out from the alleged victims mother via fb," Perez wrote.

