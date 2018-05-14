A Travis Air Force Base psychiatrist charged with several counts of sexual assault on patients under his care.

The psychiatrist, identified in court documents as Heath Sommer, 41, is accused of using "exposure therapy" on patients who had been sexually assaulted while deployed. He was ordered to stand trial on Monday.

"Many of these victims were war veterans diagnosed with PTSD due to various forms of trauma, sexual and non-sexual, while active duty in the U.S. Air Force. As their therapist, the defendant was in a position of power," according to the complaint. "While some victims were strong enough to stand up to the defendant and refuse his advances, others weren't. Those victims, especially the victims of sexual assault, are now even more traumatized due to the defendant's actions."

The alleged abuse spans from 2010 to 2016, according to court documents.

Travis Air Force Base Deputy Chief of Public Affairs Tonya Racasner provided the following statement to NBC Bay Area on Monday:

"There is zero-tolerance for sexual assault across the Air Force. Base administration is working w/ local authorities to make sure that all the victims in this case are taken care of. The suspect is a civilian contractor who worked for the Air Force."

Solano County Sheriff's Office records show Sommer was booked into Stanton Correctional Facility in Fairfield on May 3rd, with bail set at $750,000. Sheriff's Office records also show Sommer faces multiple charges, including sexual battery, rape and oral copulation.

Travis Air Force base in located in Solano County.