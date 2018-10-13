File image: ASAP Rocky performs onstage at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Dozens of artists will take the stage this weekend as the Treasure Island Music Festival returns to Oakland.

The 11th-annual festival will be hosted at the Middle Shoreline Park and will feature artists like A$AP Rocky, Pusha T and Santigold, among others.

In additional to the musical lineup, food vendors and artist will showcase their work.

There will be no on-site vehicle or bike parking available so attendees will be required to ride the free festival shuttle from the West Oakland BART station or get there via ride share apps.

General Admission tickets are on sale for both single day and 2-day general admission along with VIP tickets at treasureislandfestival.com.