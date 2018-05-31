Woman Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injuries After Tree Falls on Her Parked Car in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
Woman Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injuries After Tree Falls on Her Parked Car in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    A woman is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after a tree fell on her parked car while she was entering the vehicle in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood Thursday.

    The San Francisco Fire Department responded to 1654 Union Street around 2 p.m. after an estimated 4-inch circumference branch fell an estimated 15 feet onto the vehicle, officials say.

    The victim was not trapped under the tree and was taken to the hospital, residents are asked to avoid the area while City Services evaluate the incident.

    No additional information available. 


      

