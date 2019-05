Heavy rain Saturday created dangerous conditions in the North Bay, causing trees to fall and leading to a chain of problems in Sonoma County.

Heavy rain Saturday caused a tree to fall on three cars in Monte Rio, bringing down power lines with it, sparking fires at two nearby homes.

Fortunately, fire crews were nearby attending to another fallen tree and were quickly able to put out the flames.

"Two things, it was raining, and it was daytime. If it was the middle of the night, it would have burned longer because nobody would have saw it," said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman.