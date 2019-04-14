Tree Topples Over on Truck, Trailer in the North Bay - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Tree Topples Over on Truck, Trailer in the North Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Tree Topples Over on Truck, Trailer in the North Bay
    A fallen tree rests on a truck and trailer along Highway 116 west of Guerneville. (April 14, 2019)

    Four people managed to escape serious injuries when a tree came crashing down on their pickup truck and trailer as they were driving in the North Bay Sunday morning, according to a fire official.

    The roughly 40-foot tree came crashing down on the truck and trailer along Highway 116 west of Guerneville, Monte Rio Fire Protection District  Chief Steve Baxman said.

    Baxman said the tree fell from a hillside, "bounced off" the windshield of the truck and slammed into the trailer the truck was towing.

    Two people were riding in the truck and two others were riding in the trailer, Baxman said. The man driving the truck cut his hand, but no other serious injuries were reported.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices