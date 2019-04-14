Tree Topples Over on Truck, Trailer in the North Bay

Four people managed to escape serious injuries when a tree came crashing down on their pickup truck and trailer as they were driving in the North Bay Sunday morning, according to a fire official.

The roughly 40-foot tree came crashing down on the truck and trailer along Highway 116 west of Guerneville, Monte Rio Fire Protection District Chief Steve Baxman said.

Baxman said the tree fell from a hillside, "bounced off" the windshield of the truck and slammed into the trailer the truck was towing.

Two people were riding in the truck and two others were riding in the trailer, Baxman said. The man driving the truck cut his hand, but no other serious injuries were reported.