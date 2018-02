A tree trimmer was electrocuted Monday afternoon in San Jose, fire officials said.

At 1:38 p.m., San Jose Fire Department officials said crews received a report of a man passed out. When firefighteres arrived on scene, it appeared the man had come in contact with a power line and died, according to SJFD.

The incident is reported in the area of War Admiral Avenue and Page Mill Drive in South San Jose.

No other information was immediately available.