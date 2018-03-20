The California Highway Patrol was investigating a shooting on Interstate 580 in Oakland that injured a driver late Monday, officials said. Bob Redell reports.

The California Highway Patrol reports at least four shootings this month on Bay Area freeways:

2 a.m. Saturday, March 17 between San Leandro and Coliseum on northbound Interstate 880: Driver reports that he had flashed his lights at another driver. The other driver accelerated alongside him during the shooting. No injuries reported.

9 p.m. Saturday, March 17 west of Cummings Skyway on eastbound Interstate 80 in Emeryville: Incident first reported as a road rage suspect tailgating victim's car. The victim "brake-checked" suspect. The suspect then opened fire, hitting two passengers -- a 60-year-old woman and 5-year-old girl.

8 p.m. Monday, at Keller on westbound Interstate 580 in Oakland: Driver reports going around curve and hears gunfire. A bullet hits the driver's window. The driver suffered a minor hand injury from glass fragments.

8 p.m. Monday, just off the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge between San Quentin and Sir Francis Drake on westbound Interstate 580: Suspect reportedly cuts victim off and the victim honked. Suspect then flashed gun at victim, who quickly exits and calls 911. The victm's car was hit once. No injuries. Witness who reported suspect vehicle's license plate number leads to the arrest of 18-year-old Cristian Torres-Perez of San Rafael. A pellet gun was also found in the suspect's car.

CHP officials said the four incidents are random cases of freeway violence and are not connected. Authorities add they have noticed a troubling pattern of road rage.