Truck Dangles From Highway 101 in San Rafael After Crash

A truck dangled from an elevated section of Highway 101 in San Rafael following a crash Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound direction above Fourth Street in the North Bay city, fire officials reported.

At least one person suffered injuries, according to fire officials.

Two vehicles in a parking area beneath the highway were damaged by trees and vegetation being carried by the truck, fire officials stated.

All lanes of southbound Highway 101 have since been cleared, but the California Highway Patrol warned about lingering traffic delays in the area.

Further information was not available.