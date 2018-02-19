'Trump Chicken' Spotted Cruising Near Alcatraz, Pier 39 in San Francisco

Trump Chicken" - as it's popularly known - showed up on a boat near Alcatraz, the former prison turned tourist attraction.

The inflatable chicken that bears an uncanny resemblance to President Donald Trump, and shows up at protests around the country, was spotted in San Francisco over the weekend.

In this particular rendition, "Trump Chicken" - as it's popularly known - showed up on a boat near Alcatraz, the former prison turned tourist attraction.

It was also spotted on Pier 39, and in the bay in the shadow of the San Francisco skyline (Salesforce Tower included) behind it.

The event - a form of protest of Trump right before President's Day - was planned for Monday, but took place over the weekend due to high winds.

The inflatable bird was wearing a striped prison shirt, with the number “prisoner number” 00045. Organizers behind the protest tweeted out photos of the event:

I had an amazing day today on the bay with some remarkable people doing something fun and important. #resist �� #trumpchicken#civildisobedience#ourpointismadepic.twitter.com/xD4vIc4bi1

