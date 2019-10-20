President Donald Trump's campaign has raised more money than any of his individual Democratic rivals in California, although he is benefiting from being the only viable Republican candidate. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published 59 minutes ago)

New Details From the 2020 Campaign Trail Emerge

Many supporters of President Donald Trump are celebrating new fundraising figures from California – figures that show him outpacing any single democrat, although he has not raised more than the total amount that Democrats have.

The new figures are significant because they’re from so-called “small amount donors,” supporters who gave $200 or less.

The figures also show that he has raised much more money than any of his Democratic rivals in what’s usually a democratic state – but the numbers also show that he’s benefiting from being the only viable Republican in the race.

Between July and September Trump has made several high-profile tours through California, raising $10.78 million. In comparison, Senator Kamala Harris beat out her fellow Democratic rivals with $2.84 million. But Democrats, in total, raised $16.34 million during the same timeframe that Trump raised $10.78 million, outpacing him by more than $6 million.

On the campaign trail this weekend one of the democratic front runners got a restart, and a key progressive endorsement. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined Senator Bernie Sanders at a rally in New York just 18 days after he suffered a heart attack.

“To put it bluntly, I am back!” Sanders said.

Meanwhile, some disunity within the party flared up.

Former Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton alluded to longshot Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard during a podcast interview. Clinton said Gabbard’s benefiting from a campaign by Russian bots to boost her standing.

The Congresswoman, who’s a combat veteran, shot back.

“As much as Hillary Clinton would love for me to run as an independent or a third-party candidate, I am not entertaining that,” Gabbard said.