Who's Kappa? And why are people going around saying "pogchamp" at each other? Twitch, the video livestreaming platform based in San Francisco, has its own emojis that the audience use to react to whatever's happening on screen. Some of those emotes have become part of people's vocabulary and Twitch has brought emotes to life at TwitchCon with "The Museum of Emotes." Check out some of the most used emotes that has been memorialized as art and statues: