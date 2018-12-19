Twitch’s new headquarters is a combination of gaming and popular culture, and it's everything streamers would expect it to be.

Do You Even Twitch? Go Inside the Hub of Video Game Live-Streaming

The nine-story building in the heart of San Francisco took three years to design. It features fully stocked mini-kitchens, gender-neutral bathrooms, a smoothie and coffee bar and theme-designed conference rooms like Stranger Things, Harry Potter and Bob Ross.

At the new Twitch HQ, the majority of conference spaces are designed with a video game or pop culture theme.

Photo credit: Jennifer Gonzalez/ NBC Bay Area

“We really wanted it to feel like you were leaving San Francisco and entering Twitch world,” Chief Marketing Officer Kate Jhaveri said. “Where you could feel the video games, the content and the art that our community creates every day.”

Twitch's new office space has two PC gaming rooms and two broadcast rooms for staff and the Twitch community to engage in competitive gaming and live streaming.

A Twitch employee prepares his stream set up in one of the two live-streaming rooms at the company's new HQ in San Francisco.

Photo credit: Jennifer Gonzalez / NBC Bay Area

“We really wanted to bring it to life and so we have really focused on great spaces for people to do the types of things that they're interested in and to bring their whole selves to work,” Jhaveri said. “And we really feel like that makes for a better Twitch a better community and frankly a better place to work.”

A highlight of the building is "Flynn's Arcade," a gaming room named after the movie "Tron" filled with pinball machines, board games, classic arcade games and large CRT monitors for fighting games.

Twitch employees play video games at Flynn's Arcade in the live-streaming company's new HQ in San Francisco.

Photo credit: Jennifer Gonzalez / NBC Bay Area

The company’s new headquarters also offers a full commercial kitchen that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner to their employees.

But why design such a interactive office space?

“We wanted to make sure that we thought about all of the different experiences from an employee point of view and really brought to life a really great working environment for our community and also highlight all of the great things that make Twitch unique,” Jhaveri said.