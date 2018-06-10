Twitter CEO Dorsey Gets Backlash For Eating at Chick-fil-A - NBC Bay Area
Twitter CEO Dorsey Gets Backlash For Eating at Chick-fil-A

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 1 minute ago

    Getty Images file
    Jack Dorsey speaks during The New York Times 2017 DealBook Conference at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times)

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey received some harsh backlash Sunday for tweeting about his stop at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Los Angeles.

    Dorsey posted a screen shot of his use of the fast food restaurant's mobile app, seemingly boasting about a 10 percent discount he received with his purchase.

    Members of the LGBTQ community, the media and other liberals immediately called him out for patronizing the chain, whose CEO Dan Cathy is a known critic of gay marriage.

    And the critics weren't so subtle in mentioning Dorsey's flub came during Pride month.

    After the backlash, Dorsey expressed regret for eating at Chick-fil-A.

