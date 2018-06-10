Twitter CEO Dorsey Gets Backlash For Eating at Chick-fil-A

Jack Dorsey speaks during The New York Times 2017 DealBook Conference at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey received some harsh backlash Sunday for tweeting about his stop at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Los Angeles.

Dorsey posted a screen shot of his use of the fast food restaurant's mobile app, seemingly boasting about a 10 percent discount he received with his purchase.

Members of the LGBTQ community, the media and other liberals immediately called him out for patronizing the chain, whose CEO Dan Cathy is a known critic of gay marriage.

And the critics weren't so subtle in mentioning Dorsey's flub came during Pride month.

After the backlash, Dorsey expressed regret for eating at Chick-fil-A.