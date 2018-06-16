Two-Alarm Brush Fire in Concord Burns 25 Acres - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Two-Alarm Brush Fire in Concord Burns 25 Acres

By Sergio Quintana

Published at 3:57 PM PDT on Jun 16, 2018 | Updated at 7:09 PM PDT on Jun 16, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Brush Fire in Concord

    Contra Costa firefighters are battling a two-alarm, 25-acre brush fire burning along Evora Road by Willow Pass Road in Concord. Sergio Quintana reports.

    (Published Saturday, June 16, 2018)

    Contra Costa firefighters battled a two-alarm, 25-acre brush fire burning along Evora Road by Willow Pass Road in Concord.

    Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters were able to put the fire out with the help of Cal Fire resources.

    Communication towers were in the fire's pathway but officials quickly moved to make sure they had plenty of resources to protect them.

    Fire crews say they received many calls from drivers on Highway 4 who spotted the smoke, as the fire had plenty of fuel to burn due to high winds and dry grass.

    "That's one of the reasons we always attack fires like this with overwhelming force," said Steve Hill from Contra Costa Fire. "We were successful doing that."

    No additional information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices