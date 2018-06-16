Two-Alarm Brush Fire in Concord Burns 25 Acres

Contra Costa firefighters are battling a two-alarm, 25-acre brush fire burning along Evora Road by Willow Pass Road in Concord. Sergio Quintana reports.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters were able to put the fire out with the help of Cal Fire resources.

Communication towers were in the fire's pathway but officials quickly moved to make sure they had plenty of resources to protect them.

Fire crews say they received many calls from drivers on Highway 4 who spotted the smoke, as the fire had plenty of fuel to burn due to high winds and dry grass.

"That's one of the reasons we always attack fires like this with overwhelming force," said Steve Hill from Contra Costa Fire. "We were successful doing that."

No additional information was immediately available.