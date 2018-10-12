Two Arrested for Tampering With Gas Station Card Reader

Two people were arrested early Friday morning after police found them tampering with credit card readers at a gas station in Sunnyvale.

Police were seen opening up the card readers at all the gas pumps at World Gas on West Maude between Sunnyvale and Tathilda Avenues. They also took two males into custody.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any credit card frauds were committed, but if you've been at this particular gas station, you should check your bank statement.

Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards, tells CNBC that gas stations are the most vulnerable because they aren't required to install the chip readers, which are more secured, until 2020.

Do you pump gas in @CityofSunnyvale? @SunnyvaleDPS just removed what looked like credit card skimmers from the #WorldGas on W. Maude. Two men were arrested. pic.twitter.com/37ALAJVgrn — Kris Sanchez (@KrisNBC) October 12, 2018

Here are some tips to protect yourself: