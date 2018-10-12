Two Arrested for Tampering With Gas Station Card Reader - NBC Bay Area
Two Arrested for Tampering With Gas Station Card Reader

By Kris Sanchez

Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Two people were arrested early Friday morning after police found them tampering with credit card readers at a gas station in Sunnyvale.

    Police were seen opening up the card readers at all the gas pumps at World Gas on West Maude between Sunnyvale and Tathilda Avenues. They also took two males into custody.

    It wasn't immediately clear whether any credit card frauds were committed, but if you've been at this particular gas station, you should check your bank statement.

    Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards, tells CNBC that gas stations are the most vulnerable because they aren't required to install the chip readers, which are more secured, until 2020.

    Here are some tips to protect yourself:

    • Pay with credit not debit
    • Pay with the clerk inside the store
    • The card reader should match the rest of the pump
    • Look for any tampering
    • Monitor your bank statements

