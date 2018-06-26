Getty Images FILE - Garlic on display during the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) London Harvest Festival Show at RHS Lindley Halls on October 6, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Eight finalists from across the county will compete for a chance to win $5,000 and the coveted garlic crown by preparing their own recipes on the Challenge Butter Cook-Off Stage July 28.

The annual cook-off which has been tradition since 1979, will feature three finalists from California, two who are from the Bay Area.

Gilroy’s own Todd Antepenko will be preparing Gilroy Garlic Asian Inspired Baby Back Ribs while Betty Haas from Cupertino will make Cookies & Cocktails: Garlic Shortbread and “McGilroy.” Lidia Haddadian from Pasadena will serve Roasted Garlic and Potato Pierogis with Garlic Shallot Bacon Jam.

Other contestants represent the East Coast including New York and Florida.

The recipes submitted for the contest must contain at least six cloves of garlic, dishes must be prepared in front of the judges and will be judged on flavor, texture, appearance, creativity and of course, use of garlic.

The second place winner will receive $2,500, the third place winner will receive $1,000 and the remaining five finalists will receive $100.

The 2018 Gilroy Garlic Festival will run from July 27 to July 29 at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy.



