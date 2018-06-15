Talia Sisco of Saratoga (left) and Tina Pourani (right) were accused of having sex with under-aged boys, Santa Clara Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Two women who police described as "best friends" were arrested Thursday for allegedly having sex with under-aged boys, Santa Clara Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Law enforcement officials started an investigation into Talia Sisco of Saratoga and Tina Pourani of San Jose on April 7, over the suspicion of alleged sexual relationships between the two and several boys attending a local high school.

The suspects were both 23 year olds at the time investigators determined they had sexual encounters with 15 and 16-year-old boys.

"Investigators interviewed multiple parties during the course of the investigation and also collected extensive evidence of a graphic sexual nature," the sheriff's office statement read.

Sisco was a student-teacher at Bernal Middle School at the time, according to the sheriff. Oak Grove School District ended her access to the school upon notification of the alleged crime, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators do not believe there are any victims at Bernal Middle School.

Pourani was arrested at her home in San Jose but has since been released on bail. The Sheriff's Office did not go into details on the relationship between the two women but described them as "best friends" who bragged about being "sexual deviant."

"The protection of our children is always a top priority for our agency. I am grateful these predators were brought to justice. If there are other victims still out there, please come forward,” said Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith.



Both women were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on several criminal charges. Sisco faces multiple counts of Oral Copulation of a Minor, multiple counts of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Arranging a Meeting with a Minor to Commit a Sex Offense.

Pournari is facing charges of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor and Oral Copulation of a Minor.