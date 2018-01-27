Martin Ehrke was arrested in connection to the deaths of two of his female roommates. One found in the freezer and another in a pond. (Jan. 25, 2018)

Two bodies were found at an Arbuckle home on Thursday and deputies arrested the two women’s roommate in connection to their deaths.

Investigators say deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of Hillsgate Road to discover the body of 39-year-old Kimberly Lynn Taylor inside a freezer and that of Jessica Lynn Mazak, 25, submerged in a large pond on the property.

Martin Ehrke, 49, was arrested that same day in connection to the deaths, Colusa County Sheriff’s office said. He, Taylor and Mazak lived in the same home along with other roommates, one which reported the womens’ disappearance.

Ehrke reportedly left the home Wednesday evening and checked into the Colusa Medical Center, investigators did not say why he needed treatment. He was discharged and later found and arrested at another location in Colusa County.

The victims and Ehrke have a criminal past and have been arrested on drug-related charges, court records show. Investigators also found an illegal marijuana grow and narcotic on the property.

Ehrke appeared in court Friday where a judge ordered him to be held without bail and was assigned a public defender. His next court appearance is in February, where Ehrke will have to enter a plea on double homicide charges.