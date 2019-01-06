Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Lanes on Highway 85 in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Lanes on Highway 85 in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    A multi-vehicle crash blocked part of Highway 85 in West San Jose on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. in the southbound direction near De Anza Boulevard, and at least one of the vehicles was stuck in a foot of water, the CHP said.

    The crash was blocking the two left lanes of southbound 85, the CHP said.

    It wasn't clear if the standing water caused of contributed to the crash, but the CHP later reported flooding on both sides of Highway 85 in the same general area.

    No injuries were immediately reported.

