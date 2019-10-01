As the impeachment inquiry to president Trump continues, two congressmen are holding two separate town hall meetings in the East Bay where they will answer questions voters have regarding the impeachment process. Jodi Hernandez reports.

It may be hard to keep up with the whirlwind developments surrounding the impeachment inquiry of president Trump, but East Bay voters have a chance to have their questions answered.

Former presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell and Rep. Mark DeSaulnier are holding two seperate townhall meetings Tuesday night.

"I never expected in 2019 to be fighting for American democracy," said Rep. DeSaulnier. "I thought you do the best job you can to solve problems but we have a president that doesn’t believe in democracy in my view."

DeSaulnier says he expects a full house in Pittsburg and Richmond on Thursday as he answers questions and he says the president’s actions have left lawmakers with little choice.

"The President is a bully, he’s acting like a mobster more than a President," said Rep. DeSaulnier.

Contra Costa County republicans insist impeachment is the wrong path to pursue, and voters are divided.

"I don’t believe in impeachment I think they need to forget about it and move on and worry about bigger problems in the world," said Amy, a Concord resident.