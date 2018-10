A major injury crash in Hayward on Tuesday night involved a big rig, a tour bus and two passenger vehicles. (Oct. 30, 2018)

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 880 in Hayward caused major injuries and shut down the freeway late Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. on northbound 880 at Whipple Road and involved a big rig, a tour bus and at least two passenger vehicles, the CHP said.

A Sig-alert was issued for the closure of four out of the five northbound lanes. Only the far right lane was open, the CHP said.

No further details were immediately available.