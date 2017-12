The damage sustained by one of two Hayward police cars involved in a crash. (Dec. 22, 2017)

Two Hayward police cruisers were involved in a crash late Friday.

The vehicles sustained significant damage in the collision that occurred on westbound State Route 92 just shy of 11 p.m., Lt. Roger Keener said.

The officers behind the wheels suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, he said. They were not taken to a hospital.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol and Hayward Police Department are trying to determine the cause and circumstances of the wreck.