Two Injured After Car Slams Into Mobile Homes in Pacheco

An out-of-control vehicle slammed into an electrical box, a fire hydrant and two mobile homes in Pacheco late Sunday night, injuring two people, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.

The vehicle veered off the roadway at La Vina Street and Via Peralta at about 8:35 p.m. and ended up about 100 feet off the road in the Rancho Diablo Park, fire officials said. After hitting the electrical box, a small fire sparked; and after taking out the fire hydrant, dozens of gallons of water began spouting from the ground.

The two vehicle occupants were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officals said. Their conditions were not available.

No other injuries were reported, but there was significant damage to at least one of the mobile homes.

It was unclear what caused the vehicle to veer out of control.