Two Injured After Vehicle Barrels Into Home in Santa Clara

Two people suffered minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a Santa Clara home Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.

The crash occurred near Los Padres Boulevard and Bohannon Drive, Santa Clara Fire Department officials said on social media around 6:20 p.m.

No one was inside the home at the time, according to fire

officials.

Drivers are being asked to use caution in the area.