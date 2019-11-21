Two Injured, One Critical in Richmond Shooting: Police - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Two Injured, One Critical in Richmond Shooting: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 59 minutes ago

    Two people were shot in Richmond late Thursday, one in critical condition, and the suspect was still on the loose, according to the Richmond Police Department.

    At about 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Chanslor Avenue on reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

    One of the victims was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The second victim was in stable condition, police said.

    The suspect was still at large, police said.

    No further details were immediately available.

