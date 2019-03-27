Two Lucky Bay Area Powerball Players Match 5 of 6

Two lucky people in the Bay Area are looking at a good chunk of lottery winnings after matching five of six numbers in the $768 million Powerball draw Wednesday night.

One ticket was bought in San Jose and the other was purchased in San Mateo, according to the California Lottery.

The Powerball numbers for Wednesday night's draw are 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, and the Powerball 12.

It wasn't immediately clear how much the 5-of-6 tickets are worth or how much of a bonus the sellers would receive.

There were no jackpot winners in California, and other states' results had yet to report any jackpot winners, lottery officials said.

On Tuesday night, a San Leandro liquor store sold a Mega Millions ticket matching five of six numbers that was worth nearly $1 million, the California Lottery said.