Two Men Brutally Beat Woman at Napa Bar; 1 Suspect At Large
Two Men Brutally Beat Woman at Napa Bar; 1 Suspect At Large

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    Two Men Brutally Beat Woman at Napa Bar; 1 Suspect At Large

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    Two men savagely beat a woman at a Napa bar earlier this month, and one of the suspects is still on the loose, according to Napa police.

    The incident, which occurred Nov. 17 at Stones Bar, was captured on video and it shows the two men punching and kicking a woman repeatedly, leaving her with multiple injuries.

    Surveillance video captured two men beating a woman at a Napa bar earlier this month. One of the suspects (inset) is still at large, police said. (Nov. 28, 2018)
    Photo credit: Napa PD

    The men also fought other people who tried to come to the woman's aid.

    Both men fled the scene before police arrived that night, but one of them, Juan Rojas, later turned himself in. The other, identified as James Faulkenberry, remained at large, police said.

    Faulkenberry has multiple tattoos on both arms and his neck. Police warned the public not to approach him because he is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

    Anyone with information about Faulkenberry's whereabouts should contact Detective Wade at (707) 257-9509. Anonymous tips can be texted: text 707NPD and the tip to 947411.

