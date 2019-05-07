Two Men Injured After Being Assaulted by Group of Teens in SJ - NBC Bay Area
Two Men Injured After Being Assaulted by Group of Teens in SJ

By Bay City News

Published 24 minutes ago

    Two men were injured after being attacked by a group of teens Monday night in South San Jose. (May 7, 2019)

    Two men were taken to a hospital on Monday night after five or six people in South San Jose - ranging from 16 to 18 years old - allegedly assaulted them, according to police.

    The assault was first reported at 9:47 p.m. in the 5700 block of Tucson Drive, San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said. Shots were fired in the area at the time of the assault, but Garcia said no victims were located.

    No suspects were in custody as of early Monday morning. The victims suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

