A driver and their passenger died after a collision on Mission Boulevard on Sunday, Union City police reported.

Police began receiving 911 calls about the crash at Mission Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue at 3:03 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and found two people in a silver Mercedes sedan suffering major injuries after a collision with a tow truck.

The passenger in the Mercedes was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver died at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley after succumbing to their injuries, police said.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time because the Alameda County coroner's bureau is in the process of notifying family members.

Police said the driver of the tow truck is cooperating with the investigation.

All lanes of traffic on Mission Boulevard between Lexington Avenue and Tamarack Drive were closed for several hours while police investigated the collision.